Romanian Fighters Escort Moscow-Istanbul Flight Over Bomb Threat - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Romania's fighter jets escorted a civilian plane flying from Moscow to Istanbul within the country's airspace over fears of an alleged bomb on board, the Romanian Defense Ministry said.

"Romanian Air Force aircraft on duty of the air police carried out a new mission within the national airspace today, March 22, to intercept and escort a civil aircraft operating the Turkish Airlines flight from Moscow to Istanbul due to a bomb warning on board of the aircraft received by civil air traffic control authorities," the ministry said on Facebook (banned in Russia) on Tuesday evening.

The statement added that the fighter jets took off at 15:58 GMT and escorted the civilian plane until it left the national airspace at 16:24 GMT.