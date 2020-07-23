Romanian Air Force fighters escorted two Russia's Tu-22M3 bombers during the latter's scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

Two long-range Tu-22M3 bombers

performed a planned flight over the Black Sea neutral waters. During the flight, the aircraft crews covered about 4,500 kilometers [2,800 miles] and were in the air for more than five hours. At some stages of the route, the long-range aircraft were accompanied by MiG-21 planes of the Romanian Air Force," the ministry said in a statement.