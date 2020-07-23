UrduPoint.com
Romanian Fighters Escort Russia's Tu-22M3 Bombers Over Black Sea - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:12 PM

Romanian Air Force fighters escorted two Russia's Tu-22M3 bombers during the latter's scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Romanian Air Force fighters escorted two Russia's Tu-22M3 bombers during the latter's scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Two long-range Tu-22M3 bombers ...

performed a planned flight over the Black Sea neutral waters. During the flight, the aircraft crews covered about 4,500 kilometers [2,800 miles] and were in the air for more than five hours. At some stages of the route, the long-range aircraft were accompanied by MiG-21 planes of the Romanian Air Force," the ministry said in a statement.

