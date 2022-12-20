Romanian Foreign Minister Rules Out Risk of Russian Attack Against Moldova

There is no risk of a Russian attack for Moldova, however Bucharest is ready to help Chisinau in such a scenario, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) There is no risk of a Russian attack for Moldova, however Bucharest is ready to help Chisinau in such a scenario, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the head of Security and Intelligence Service of Moldova, Alexandru Musteata, claimed that Russia allegedly plans to invade the territory of the republic in early 2023, but did not provide any evidence. The official also said that the purpose of these actions would be unification with Transnistria, adding that although the "risk of the attack is high," he does not know if it would be limited to the territory of the region.

"I do not think that there is such a risk for Moldova, if necessary, Romania will help Moldova, but I would rather not discuss hypothetical situations," Aurescu told journalists, commenting on the fears expressed by the Moldovan special services.

Transnistria, where 60% of residents are ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova since before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova, driven by nationalism, would merge with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became a territory not controlled by Chisinau.