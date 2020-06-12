(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KISHINEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Friday has summoned the Russian ambassador to Bucharest Valery Kuzmin to clarify comments made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova after Russia was named on a list of national security threats in Romania's new national defense strategy.

According to a press release published by the Romanian Foreign Ministry, Kuzmin met with Secretary of State Dan Neculaescu on Friday, with the latter saying that Russia's addition to the list of national security threats should not be a surprise.

"Neculaescu told Ambassador Kuzmin that the inclusion of the Russian Federation in the national defense strategy of Romania should not be surprising, since this is a consequence of Russia's well-known behavior in the region in recent years," the press release raid.

On Thursday, Zakharova said at a media briefing that Romania's new defense strategy will result in the military presence of the United States and NATO increasing in the Black Sea region. Bucharest stated that the measures were a purely defensive reaction that has been agreed by NATO member states.

"The Foreign Ministry confirms that a pragmatic dialogue based on mutual respect can take place provided that the Russian side shows commitment," the ministry said in the press release.

Bucharest also noted that the new defense strategy reflects Romania's position as both a member state of NATO, as well as the European Union.

Romania officially became a member of NATO in 2004.