UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romanian Foreign Minister Summons Russian Ambassador Over Zakharova's Comments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:01 PM

Romanian Foreign Minister Summons Russian Ambassador Over Zakharova's Comments

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Friday has summoned the Russian ambassador to Bucharest Valery Kuzmin to clarify comments made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova after Russia was named on a list of national security threats in Romania's new national defense strategy

KISHINEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Friday has summoned the Russian ambassador to Bucharest Valery Kuzmin to clarify comments made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova after Russia was named on a list of national security threats in Romania's new national defense strategy.

According to a press release published by the Romanian Foreign Ministry, Kuzmin met with Secretary of State Dan Neculaescu on Friday, with the latter saying that Russia's addition to the list of national security threats should not be a surprise.

"Neculaescu told Ambassador Kuzmin that the inclusion of the Russian Federation in the national defense strategy of Romania should not be surprising, since this is a consequence of Russia's well-known behavior in the region in recent years," the press release raid.

On Thursday, Zakharova said at a media briefing that Romania's new defense strategy will result in the military presence of the United States and NATO increasing in the Black Sea region. Bucharest stated that the measures were a purely defensive reaction that has been agreed by NATO member states.

"The Foreign Ministry confirms that a pragmatic dialogue based on mutual respect can take place provided that the Russian side shows commitment," the ministry said in the press release.

Bucharest also noted that the new defense strategy reflects Romania's position as both a member state of NATO, as well as the European Union.

Romania officially became a member of NATO in 2004.

Related Topics

NATO Russia European Union Bucharest Romania United States Media

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.