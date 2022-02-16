Romanian Foreign Ministry Sees No Indications of Actual De-escalation in Black Sea Region

Diplomats should continue making efforts towards peaceful settlement of the crisis in the Black Sea region, as there are no visible signs of actual de-escalation in the area, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Diplomats should continue making efforts towards peaceful settlement of the crisis in the Black Sea region, as there are no visible signs of actual de-escalation in the area, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia was withdrawing some forces away from the border with Ukraine and from Crimea where Russian personnel participated in military drills.

"Now is a very important moment, a peak moment of diplomatic efforts, which are executed at different levels in order to de-escalate the security situation (in the Black Sea region). There are no indications that this de-escalation is ongoing.

It is very important for the diplomatic efforts to continue," Aurescu said.

According to the minister, the ongoing security crisis is not only about Ukraine.

"The Black Sea is an integral part of Euro-Atlantic area, and the Black Sea's security is closely linked, and an integral part of Euro-Atlantic security," Aurescu added.

Western media reports earlier indicated that the alleged Russian offensive against Ukraine might start on Wednesday, February 16. Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine. �