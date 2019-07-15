Romanian Interior Minister Announces Resignation Amid Government Reshuffle

Romanian Interior Minister Carmen Dan announced on Monday that she had submitted a resignation letter to the country's prime minister, Viorica Dancila

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Romanian Interior Minister Carmen Dan announced on Monday that she had submitted a resignation letter to the country's prime minister , Viorica Dancila.

The National Executive Committee (Cex) of the ruling Social Democratic Party of Romania met earlier in the day to discuss government reshuffle.

"I informed the prime minister of Romania that it is not necessary to vote in the Cex, which is why I told her that I hand in my mandate," Dan told reporters, as quoted by the Agerpres news agency.

All decisions about government reshuffle are exclusively political in nature and are not based on the effectiveness criteria, Dan stressed, adding that she wishes her possible successor, Nicolae Moga, good luck.

Dan was the Romanian interior minister under three prime ministers. She held this post from January to June 2017 in the government of Sorin Grindeanu, then from June 2017 to January 2018 under Prime Minister Mihai Tudose, and was approved for the same post again in January last year in the Dancila cabinet.