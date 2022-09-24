UrduPoint.com

Romanian Interior Minister Says Bucharest Fulfilled All Obligations For Joining Schengen

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Romanian Interior Minister Says Bucharest Fulfilled All Obligations for Joining Schengen

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Romania has already fulfilled all obligations to join the Schengen area but the country's residents still need to obtain visas, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Nicolae Bode said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Bode paid a working visit to Spain to meet with his Spanish counterpart, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

"Romania has fulfilled all its commitments, but even today, more than 10 years after the completion of technical assessments, Romanian citizens are not allowed to travel without visas to other member states. Spain is one of our main supporters and a reliable European partner, and we continue to count on its support, confirmed this time as well," Bode told reporters.

As of now, 22 out of 28 EU countries are members of the Schengen agreement. The United Kingdom, Ireland, and Cyprus are not part of the Schengen area, while Romania, Bulgaria, and Croatia are on their way to joining the agreement.

Third-country nationals entering the European Union via Bulgaria and Romania require visas. In addition, citizens of Bulgaria and Romania cannot use the EU visa-free regime with the United States and Canada, since it only applies to states that are part of the Schengen area.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Canada European Union Visit Ireland Spain United Kingdom Bulgaria Romania United States Cyprus Croatia All Agreement

Recent Stories

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

1 hour ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

1 hour ago
 India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unb ..

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

2 hours ago
 Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver ..

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

2 hours ago
 9th International Judicial Conference begins in Su ..

9th International Judicial Conference begins in Supreme Court

2 hours ago
 Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Sa ..

Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Says Its Possibilities Exhausted

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.