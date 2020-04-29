UrduPoint.com
Romanian Leader Accuses Social Democrats Of Readiness To Cede Transylvania To Hungary

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:03 PM

Romanian Leader Accuses Social Democrats of Readiness to Cede Transylvania to Hungary

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday criticized the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for backing a draft bill offering broader autonomy to the Hungarian-majority region in the lower house of parliament and accusing the party of a readiness to surrender part of the country to Hungary

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday criticized the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for backing a draft bill offering broader autonomy to the Hungarian-majority region in the lower house of parliament and accusing the party of a readiness to surrender part of the country to Hungary.

Earlier in the day, the Chamber of Deputies passed the bill, which envisions an autonomous status for Szekely Land and the right to elect its own president for four years. Now, the project should be considered by the Senate, which has the final say.

"The Social Democratic Party helped the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania pass through the Chamber of Deputies a bill on the provision of broad autonomy to the Szekely Land.

While we, the government, and other authorities are fighting for the lives of people to get rid of the pandemic, the Social Democratic Party is fighting in the parliament to give Transylvania [which Szekely Land is part of] to the Hungarians," Iohannis said at a briefing.

The leader added that he, as the country's president, would not endorse the bill.

The bill was initiated by a lawmaker from the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania last December. The residents of Szekely Land previously demanded that they be granted autonomy in March 2019.

