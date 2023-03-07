UrduPoint.com

Japan will be able to participate in the construction of small modular nuclear reactors (SMR) in Romania after Bucharest and Tokyo signed a strategic partnership declaration, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Iohannis and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signed a joint declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries in Tokyo.

Earlier in the day, Iohannis and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signed a joint declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries in Tokyo.

"The documents signed today will facilitate Japan's participation in innovative energy projects, including nuclear power. We are talking about the construction of small modular nuclear reactors in Romania together with the United States, and projects such as green hydrogen production and wind energy," Iohannis said, as quoted by the press service of the Romanian presidential administration.

The Romanian leader also noted that Tokyo and Bucharest had laid the foundation for the development of scientific cooperation to create a center for the production of high-power optics in Romania.

In November 2021, Romanian Energy Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu said that the Romanian authorities had agreed with Washington to build a next generation nuclear power station using US-designed small modular reactor technology with the help of US company NuScale Power.

Romania has been seeking to build small modular reactors as soon as possible to develop civilian nuclear power.

