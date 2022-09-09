Romanian Military Ship Hits Mine Due to Bad Weather - Navy

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) A Romanian military ship collided with a drifting mine near the port of Constanta due to bad weather conditions, the country's naval forces said.

"The 'Lieutenant Dimitrie Nicolescu' ship (DM-29) arrived at about 17:45 local time (14:45 GMT) on Thursday, September 8, in the area of a drifting sea mine... to neutralise it. Although security measures were taken at nightfall, due to adverse weather conditions, the warship was hit by a naval mine, which was carried adrift by the storm," the Romanian naval forces said in a statement on Thursday evening.

The ship arrived at the area where the mine was drifting, carrying divers on board, but could not approach the target due to strong winds, according to the statement.

The navy specified that the collision formed a hole near the ship's waterline in the stern. No one died or was injured as a result of the explosion, 75 crew members are not in danger, the ship's buoyancy is not disturbed and there is no major damage on board. Immediately after the explosion, the ship's crew blocked the water hole and limited the impact of sea water entering the aft compartment. The authorities initiated a rescue operation.

This was the third operation of the Romanian navy to destroy drifting mines since the start of hostilities in Ukraine.

According to the Romanian authorities, 28 naval mines were destroyed in the western part of the Black Sea from March to September.