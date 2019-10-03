Romanian Opposition Initiates Discussions on No-Confidence Vote Against Cabinet - Reports

The Romanian opposition launched parliamentary discussions on a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and her cabinet over its allegedly ineffective policy, national media reported on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Romanian opposition launched parliamentary discussions on a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and her cabinet over its allegedly ineffective policy, national media reported on Thursday.

The joint session of both chambers of the Romanian parliament will discuss the motion, submitted by the opposition on Tuesday, the Agerpres news agency reported.

Only 128 out of 465 lawmakers have registered their presence at the joint session.

The opposition criticizes the government for the lack of infrastructural projects, poor state of roads, ineffective tax reforms, underfunded education and healthcare as well as failure to conduct a law enforcement reform.

The no-confidence motion was approved by 237 lawmakers, with the government having to resign in case of at least 233 votes in favor of that. The vote is scheduled for on October 10.