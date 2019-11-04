Romanian Parliament Approves Centrist Government

The Romanian parliament on Monday voted in a new centrist government of Ludovic Orban, of the National Liberal Party, allowing the country to appoint an EU commissioner

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019)

The new team of the European Commission was expected to take office on November 1 but the failure to approve several commissioner nominations pushed its launch back by a month.

The Romanian government won the vote of confidence with 240 votes, according to Sen. Silvia Dinica, more than the required 233.

The previous, Socialist government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila lost confidence vote on October 10. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis picked Orban after a series of consultations with political party leaders.