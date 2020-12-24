UrduPoint.com
Romanian Parliament Approves New Government Of Prime Minister Citu - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Romanian parliament has passed a vote of confidence in the government of Prime Minister Florin Citu and approved a new government program, the national Agerpres news agency reported on Wednesday.

The need for a new government emerged after Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced his resignation on December 7 due to a poor result of the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) in the parliamentary elections. National Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca was appointed as acting prime minister.

According to the news agency, the decision to approve both the government and its new program was supported by 260 lawmakers, while 186 voted against.

The new government is formed due to a coalition of the PNL, the Save Romania Union, and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania. The program aims at raising investment, increasing the competitiveness of Romanian companies, fighting poverty, as well as corruption. The new cabinet also hopes to join the euro zone in the future.

