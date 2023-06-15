UrduPoint.com

Romanian Parliament Backs New Cabinet Of Social Democrat Leader Ciolacu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 11:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Romanian parliament voted on Thursday to approve the government headed by Social Democrats' leader Ion-Marcel Ciolacu, who took over the office from his coalition partner under a power swap deal.

"I thank the Romanian Parliament for the vote of confidence.

I pledge to the people of Romania we will put people first and focus on stability, social and economic modernization, fight against high prices and a better life for every Romanian," Ciolacu said on social media.

The new prime minister, his government and their program were backed by 290 lawmakers in the 465-seat legislature.

The Social Democratic Party, the National Liberal Party and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania agreed to rotate prime ministers when they formed a coalition government in late 2021. Liberal Party chief Nicolae Ciuca was the first to take office. He stood down on Monday.

