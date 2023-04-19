UrduPoint.com

Romanian Parliament Fails To Dismiss Agriculture Minister - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Romanian Parliament Fails to Dismiss Agriculture Minister - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Parties in the Romanian parliament have failed to gather enough votes to dismiss Romanian Agriculture Minister Petre Daea, who is considered to be accountable for the financial squeeze local farmers are facing due to the glut of Ukrainian grain, media reported on Wednesday.

Members of the Save Romania Union and the Force of the Right party demanded that the minister resign, since he was "deliberately destroying the agriculture" of the country, Romanian news channel Digi 24 reported. The initiative was reviewed at the parliamentary session on Tuesday and the voting took place on Wednesday.

The motion of no confidence in the agriculture minister was voted down with 174 lawmakers opposing the initiative, 83 supporting it, and one abstaining, the broadcaster reported.

The initiative was proposed in response to the massive protests by local farmers suffering losses due to the imports of Ukrainian agricultural products.

On April 7, about 7,000 protesters across the country blocked national roads with tractors, attempting to draw the attention of the Romanian authorities to their problems. They claimed that increased imports of Ukrainian grain flooded the Romanian market at lower prices and damaged local production, despite the government's assurances that the grain would be exported elsewhere.

Last week, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine.   

In late March, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased imports of Ukrainian grain.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Agriculture Bulgaria Poland Romania Slovakia Hungary March April June Market Media From Government

Recent Stories

Meezan Bank declares Rs15.4 bln profit after tax i ..

Meezan Bank declares Rs15.4 bln profit after tax in Q1

10 minutes ago
 Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for Marc ..

Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for March: Dar

51 minutes ago
 UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opp ..

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opportunities

1 hour ago
 â€˜Now total fascism prevails,â€™: Imran Khan reac ..

â€˜Now total fascism prevails,â€™: Imran Khan reacts to cases, abduction of his ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches marine plastic waste monitor ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions We ..

Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions Wednesday

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.