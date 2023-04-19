Romanian Parliament Fails to Dismiss Agriculture Minister - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Parties in the Romanian parliament have failed to gather enough votes to dismiss Romanian Agriculture Minister Petre Daea, who is considered to be accountable for the financial squeeze local farmers are facing due to the glut of Ukrainian grain, media reported on Wednesday.

Members of the Save Romania Union and the Force of the Right party demanded that the minister resign, since he was "deliberately destroying the agriculture" of the country, Romanian news channel Digi 24 reported. The initiative was reviewed at the parliamentary session on Tuesday and the voting took place on Wednesday.

The motion of no confidence in the agriculture minister was voted down with 174 lawmakers opposing the initiative, 83 supporting it, and one abstaining, the broadcaster reported.

The initiative was proposed in response to the massive protests by local farmers suffering losses due to the imports of Ukrainian agricultural products.

On April 7, about 7,000 protesters across the country blocked national roads with tractors, attempting to draw the attention of the Romanian authorities to their problems. They claimed that increased imports of Ukrainian grain flooded the Romanian market at lower prices and damaged local production, despite the government's assurances that the grain would be exported elsewhere.

Last week, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine.

In late March, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased imports of Ukrainian grain.