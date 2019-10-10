UrduPoint.com
Romanian Parliament Passes Motion Of No-Confidence In Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:35 PM

The Romanian parliament passed on Thursday a motion of no-confidence in the government, headed by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Romanian parliament passed on Thursday a motion of no-confidence in the government, headed by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

"A total of 238 lawmakers voted in favor of the motion," lawmaker Catalin Nichifor read out the decision of the parliament.

As many as 298 lawmakers out of the total 465 took part in the secret voting. Under the Romanian legislation, at least 233 votes were needed to pass the motion.

The opposition criticizes the government for the lack of infrastructural projects, poor state of roads, ineffective tax reforms, underfunded education and healthcare as well as failure to conduct a law enforcement reform.

