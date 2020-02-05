Romanian Parliament Passes Motion of No-Confidence in Government

The Romanian parliament passed on Wednesday a motion of no-confidence in the government, headed by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The Romanian parliament passed on Wednesday a motion of no-confidence in the government, headed by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

Romania's Social Democratic Party submitted on January 30 the motion of no-confidence in the government to the parliament. According to the document, the cabinet should be dismissed immediately over passing multiple amendments unilaterally, without any consultation.

"As many as 261 lawmakers voted in favor of the motion, the motion has therefore secured the needed number of votes," lawmaker Lia Olguta Vasilescu said.

As many as 319 lawmakers out of the total 465 took part in the vote. Under the Romanian legislation, the motion needed at least 233 votes to be passed.

Orban was appointed as the prime minister after the Romanian parliament passed on October 10 a motion of no-confidence in the previous government, headed by Viorica Dancila.