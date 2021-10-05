Romanian Parliament Passes No-Confidence Motion Against Prime Minister Citu
CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The Romanian parliament on Tuesday passed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Florin Citu and his government, parliament's secretary Daniel Suciu said.
"281 lawmakers voted for the adoption of the motion, it is stated that the vote of no confidence received the required number of votes," Suciu told a parliamentary session.