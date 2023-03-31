UrduPoint.com

Romanian Police Search For Thieves Of $2.2Mln Earmarked For Ukrainian Refugees

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Romanian Police Search for Thieves of $2.2Mln Earmarked for Ukrainian Refugees

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Romanian police are conducting searches in a case involving the embezzlement of about two million Euros ($2.2 million) by people who allegedly sheltered refugees from Ukraine, the Economic Crime Investigation Service said on Friday.

"Economic Crime Investigation Service police officers are conducting 203 house searches and have issued six arrest warrants in the criminal case of embezzlement of funds and forgery of documents," the statement read.

Searches are being carried out in the houses of officials of the territorial administrative unit and ordinary citizens, who are under suspicion of embezzling two million euros allocated for food and accommodation of Ukrainian refugees living with them, as well as forging Ukrainians' signatures in order to obtain the funds, according to the statement.

Further details will reportedly be provided after the police mission is completed.

