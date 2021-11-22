Romanian President Again Proposes Ex-Defense Minister Ciuca as Candidate for Premiership

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Monday again proposed former Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca as a new candidate for the premiership.

On October 5, the parliament passed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Florin Citu and his government which led to the dissolution of the ruling coalition of political parties.

Iohannis picked Ciuca as the candidate for the premiership on October 21, but the former defense minister decided not to run in early November.

"A ruling majority has been created in parliament, which proposed me to appoint a candidate for the post of prime minister, and I agreed. I present to you the candidate for the post of prime minister, Nicolae Ciuca," Iohannis told a press conference.