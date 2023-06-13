Romanian President Appoints Justice Minister As Acting Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has signed a decree to appoint Justice Minister Marian-Catalin Predoiu as acting prime minister, the presidential administration said in a statement.

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Monday that he was resigning.

Ciuca was expected to give up the mandate of the prime minister to give way to the next candidate from the ruling coalition in late May, but the procedure to change the cabinet was delayed due to a teachers' strike.

"President Klaus Iohannis has signed a decree to appoint Mr. Marian-Catalin Predoiu as acting prime minister, to fulfill the duties of the prime minister until the formation of a new government," according to the statement.