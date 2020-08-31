UrduPoint.com
Romanian President Asks Lawmakers To Deny Support Of No-Confidence Motion Against Gov't

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:20 PM

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has requested the country's lawmakers to vote against a motion of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban introduced by the Social Democratic Party, the president's office said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has requested the country's lawmakers to vote against a motion of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban introduced by the Social Democratic Party, the president's office said on Monday.

On August 17, the Social Democratic Party registered the motion of no confidence against the Orban government. The document has been signed by 205 lawmakers and the motion is currently being discussed. To pass, it needs the votes of at least 233 lawmakers out of 465.

"The filing of the no-confidence motion is this critical period for Romania is a new toxic approach that could jeopardize the effective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am addressing all parliamentarians, regardless of their party or political affiliation: do not become complicit in such an irresponsible act!" Iohannis said, according to his office.

Those pushing the initiative claim that members of the government have violated all the rules imposed amid the pandemic. The social democrats are saying that the Orban government has made contradictory decisions and embezzled budgetary funds, using the pandemic as an excuse.

The Romanian parliament already had a vote of no confidence in Orban on February 5, followed by Iohannis reappointing him once again. In March, Orban's second government was approved by the parliament

