Romanian President Chooses Former Defense Minister Ciuca As Candidate For Premiership

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:18 PM

Romanian President Chooses Former Defense Minister Ciuca as Candidate for Premiership

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday picked former Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca as a new candidate for the premiership

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday picked former Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca as a new candidate for the premiership.

On October 5, the parliament passed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Florin Citu and his government which led to the dissolution of the ruling coalition of political parties.

Earlier this week, the parliament failed to appoint a new government headed by designated Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos due to a lack of votes.

"I have decided to appoint Nicolae Ciuca as a candidate for the post of prime minister. The country needs a full government to overcome the crisis situation," Iohannis told a press conference.

