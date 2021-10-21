Romanian President Chooses Former Defense Minister Ciuca as Candidate for Premiership

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday picked former Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca as a new candidate for the premiership

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday picked former Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca as a new candidate for the premiership.

On October 5, the parliament passed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Florin Citu and his government which led to the dissolution of the ruling coalition of political parties.

Earlier this week, the parliament failed to appoint a new government headed by designated Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos due to a lack of votes.

"I have decided to appoint Nicolae Ciuca as a candidate for the post of prime minister. The country needs a full government to overcome the crisis situation," Iohannis told a press conference.