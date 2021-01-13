Romanian President Clears Way for Corruption Probe Into Former Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis authorized on Wednesday a criminal investigation into former Prime Minister Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on suspicion of bribery.

The National Anticorruption Directorate said in 2018 that the ex-prime minister was suspected of awarding lucrative contracts to an Austrian firm in return for a kickback of $800,000.

It needed the president's approval to press charges against the former dignitary.

The president's office said Wednesday that Iohannis sent a request to the justice minister asking him to open a criminal probe into Popescu-Tariceanu on suspicion of "a bribery offense."

Romanian investigators claim they have new evidence that the former prime minister took the bribe, which amounted to 10 percent of the contracts' value. Popescu-Tariceanu led the government of the southeastern European nation from 2004 to 2008.