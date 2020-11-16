UrduPoint.com
Romanian President Congratulates Moldova's Sandu On Winning Presidential Election

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:03 PM

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Monday congratulated Maia Sandu, the head of the Party of Action and Solidarity, on winning the second round of the presidential election in Moldova, and expressed his readiness to support the country

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Monday congratulated Maia Sandu, the head of the Party of Action and Solidarity, on winning the second round of the presidential election in Moldova, and expressed his readiness to support the country.

On Sunday, the second round of the presidential elections was held in Moldova, where the citizens elected the head of state for the next four years. The contenders in the second round were incumbent President Igor Dodon, who was running for a second term, and Maia Sandu, the ex-prime minister. According to the Central Election Commission data, after 100 percent of the protocols have been processed, Sandu is leading with 57.75 percent of votes and Dodon scored 42.

25 percent.

"Congratulations to Maia Sandu on winning the presidential election in Moldova! Citizens have chosen to continue the European and democratic path, the path to progress," Iohannis said on Twitter.

He noted that Romania would support Moldova's efforts aimed at modernization, democratization and approximation to the EU.

On November 1, Moldova held its first round of the presidential election, after which the Central Election Commission announced that Sandu secured 36.16 percent of the vote, while Dodon, a candidate of the Party of Socialists, received 32.61 percent of the vote. Since none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes in the election, the runoff election was held.

