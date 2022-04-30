Romanian President Discusses Energy Security With Bulgarian Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in Bucharest on Friday to discuss energy security and cooperation.

"Welcomed (Bulgarian Prime Minister) @KirilPetkov to #CotroceniPalace (Romanian presidential residence). We discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation and continue our coordination to promote joint interests in EU & NATO. Focus on energy security, increasing interconnectivity between (Bulgaria and Romania), support to Ukraine & Republic of Moldova," Iohannis said on his social media profile.

On March 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would demand payments for gas supplies in rubles from "unfriendly countries." On April 1, Putin's decree went into effect.

On Wednesday morning, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced that it had suspended gas supplies to the Bulgarian company Bulgargaz and Poland's PGNiG from April 27 due to refusal to pay for gas in rubles.