Romanian President Dismisses Health Minister Amid Tensions in Ruling Coalition

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday a decree on the resignation of Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu from his post as new quarantine regulations drove a wedge in the ruling coalition.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Florin Citu said that he had sent a request to the country's president, asking him to dismiss Voiculescu. Citu added that Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, who is also the president of the Save Romania Union party, would head the ministry in the interim. The prime minister also dismissed Secretary of State at the Health Ministry Andreea Moldovan.

"The president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, signed on Wednesday, April 14, a decree on the dismissal of a government member, Heath Minister Vlad Voiculescu," the decree published by the presidential office read.

The resignation stems from tensions in the Romanian government's ruling coalition, which includes the National Liberal Party, the Save Romania Union party, and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania party. The final decision was made after Moldova published a decree on new criteria for the introduction of quarantine in settlements, which the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health Andrea Moldovan published without Citu's consent.

This is the second time Romania changes its health minister. The previous health chief, Victor Costache, resigned last March due to personal and professional reasons.