Romanian President Invites Moldovan Counterpart To Visit Bucharest

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Romanian President Invites Moldovan Counterpart to Visit Bucharest

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday he had invited his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu, to pay an official visit to Romania in the near future.

Iohannis himself is now on an official visit in Moldova at Sandu's invitation.

"I invited President Maia Sandu to pay an official visit to Bucharest in the near future," the Romanian president said at a press conference in Chisinau.

The two leaders have adopted a joint declaration on strategic partnership between Romania and Moldova, cementing the special status of their relationship.

Sandu was sworn in as Moldova's president on December 24. Iohannis was among the first world leaders to welcome her inauguration in a statement, issued jointly with the presidents of Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Slovakia.

