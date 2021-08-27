Romanian President Makes It On Time for Independence Day Parade in Moldova

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis made it on time to attend the independence day parade in Moldova on Friday despite the fact that his plane could not land in Chisinau as scheduled due to bad weather conditions, a Sputnik correspondent reported

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis made it on time to attend the independence day parade in Moldova on Friday despite the fact that his plane could not land in Chisinau as scheduled due to bad weather conditions, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan President Maia Sandu started celebrations to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the country's independence without her counterparts from Ukraine and Romania. The planes of Iohannis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could not land in Chisinau on time due to fog.

Zelenskyy's plane had to divert to Odessa and landed in Chisinau after the parade.