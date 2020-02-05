UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romanian President May Announce Candidate For Prime Minister's Post On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

Romanian President May Announce Candidate for Prime Minister's Post on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has said he is likely to announce the name of the candidate for the post of the country's prime minister on Thursday.

The Romanian parliament passed earlier in the day a motion of no-confidence in the government, headed by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, after the cabinet spent only three months in office. The no-confidence vote was initially triggered by Orban's attempt to change the law on local elections.

"I will convene the parliamentary parties at a consultation session that starts tomorrow at 12:00 hrs [10:00 GMT]. Tomorrow evening, after I finish all the consultations I will probably already announce the person designated to form a new Government," Iohannis said, as quoted by the Agerpres news agency.

The president added he wanted snap parliamentary elections to be held following the resignation of Orban's government.

Orban was appointed as the prime minister after the Romanian parliament passed on October 10 a motion of no-confidence in the previous government, headed by Viorica Dancila. That government was criticized for lack of infrastructural projects, poor state of roads, ineffective tax reforms, underfunded education and healthcare, as well as failure to conduct a law enforcement reform.

Iohannis and Orban already said in early January that Romania needed snap parliamentary elections.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor Education Parliament Vote Romania January October Post All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

16 minutes ago

US Sanctions on Cuba Constitute Deliberate Violati ..

28 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Expects Domestic Mac ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan incomplete without inclusion of Jummu, K ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.