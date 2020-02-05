CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has said he is likely to announce the name of the candidate for the post of the country's prime minister on Thursday.

The Romanian parliament passed earlier in the day a motion of no-confidence in the government, headed by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, after the cabinet spent only three months in office. The no-confidence vote was initially triggered by Orban's attempt to change the law on local elections.

"I will convene the parliamentary parties at a consultation session that starts tomorrow at 12:00 hrs [10:00 GMT]. Tomorrow evening, after I finish all the consultations I will probably already announce the person designated to form a new Government," Iohannis said, as quoted by the Agerpres news agency.

The president added he wanted snap parliamentary elections to be held following the resignation of Orban's government.

Orban was appointed as the prime minister after the Romanian parliament passed on October 10 a motion of no-confidence in the previous government, headed by Viorica Dancila. That government was criticized for lack of infrastructural projects, poor state of roads, ineffective tax reforms, underfunded education and healthcare, as well as failure to conduct a law enforcement reform.

Iohannis and Orban already said in early January that Romania needed snap parliamentary elections.