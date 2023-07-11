Romanian President Offers NATO F-16 Training Facility

On Tuesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis offered for NATO allies to build an F-16 pilot training facility in the country

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) On Tuesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis offered for NATO allies to build an F-16 pilot training facility in the country.

"I can mention our project, presented to several allies, on establishing in Romania a training base for F-16 pilots. We already have plans for this base, we have interested allies, and I am sure that the project will develop. We are not ready to say where the base will be located, I think you can understand why, but it is a good project for Romania and for other countries in the region, which will get an opportunity to train their pilots," Iohannis told journalists at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Information on the plans, including the location of such facilities, remains top secret, the Romanian president added.

On May 15, the Romanian Defense Ministry decommissioned MiG-29 LanceR fighter jets, replacing them with F-16 fighters. On July 6, the Supreme Council of National Defense approved the initiative, noting that the regional training facility will allow Romanian pilots to be trained and later will start accepting pilots from allied states and NATO partners.

Romania has been a NATO member since 2004, serving as the alliance's eastern flank. In 2022, NATO increased its presence in Eastern Europe by sending additional multinational brigades to Romania and other countries in the region.