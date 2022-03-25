Romanian President Says Energy Sanctions on Russia Currently Impossible

Sanctions against Russia in the energy area are not possible, since there are countries in the European Union (EU) that almost entirely depend on Russian gas, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Sanctions against Russia in the energy area are not possible, since there are countries in the European Union (EU) that almost entirely depend on Russian gas, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday.

"We are well aware that there are states in the EU that depend relatively little on Russian gas or oil, but there are also states that are almost entirely dependent on Russian gas and oil. It is clear that at the moment it is unrealistic to impose sanctions in this area," Iohannis told a press conference.

According to Iohannis, countries cannot impose sanctions that will hit them much harder than Russia.

"We have decided to gradually abandon the import of energy sources from Russia but this change of suppliers cannot be done in a days' time as it takes months or even years," Iohannis said, adding that Romania is determined to abandon more and more fossil fuels and switch to renewable energy sources.

Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that even discussing Europe's refusal of Russian oil is negative for the market and it immediately reacts to it.

Without Russian oil and gas the global economy will collapse, and prices will be unpredictable, according to Novak.

A series of Western countries have introduced new sanctions against Russia amid the situation in Ukraine. A number of companies have announced their withdrawal from the Russian market and the closure of production facilities in Russia. As the Kremlin said earlier in the month, the Western sanctions are very serious and Russia was preparing for them in advance. It requires analysis and coordination of agencies to work out the response measures corresponding with Russia's interests.

Earlier in the month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of restraining and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The president also said that the US and the EU have defaulted on their obligations to Russia, freezing its foreign exchange reserves. Current events draw a line under the global dominance of the West in both politics and economics, the Russian leader said.