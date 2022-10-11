(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the risks to the country posed by Russia's special operation in Ukraine remain at the same level following recent retaliatory strikes using high-prevision weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure.

Earlier, the Moldovan Defense Ministry claimed that three missiles fired from Russian ships in the Black Sea flew over the republic on Monday. In connection with that, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, while Moldova's authorities discussed the possibility of closing its airspace. The Romanian Defense Ministry said there was no danger to its territory.

"Our analysis shows no increase in risks (to Romania) at this point," Iohannis told reporters.

At the same time, the president called on the international community to condemn missile attacks on Ukraine.

On Monday, Russia carried out strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure intended for military supplies and connectivity in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure, President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council.

In particular, the Russian leader condemned Saturday's explosion on the Crimean Bridge as a terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin said that Ukraine had also carried out three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and had attempted to damage the TurkStream gas pipeline.