UrduPoint.com

Romanian President Says No New Threats To Country From Russia's Operation In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Romanian President Says No New Threats to Country From Russia's Operation in Ukraine

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the risks to the country posed by Russia's special operation in Ukraine remain at the same level following recent retaliatory strikes using high-prevision weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure.

Earlier, the Moldovan Defense Ministry claimed that three missiles fired from Russian ships in the Black Sea flew over the republic on Monday. In connection with that, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, while Moldova's authorities discussed the possibility of closing its airspace. The Romanian Defense Ministry said there was no danger to its territory.

"Our analysis shows no increase in risks (to Romania) at this point," Iohannis told reporters.

At the same time, the president called on the international community to condemn missile attacks on Ukraine.

On Monday, Russia carried out strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure intended for military supplies and connectivity in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure, President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council.

In particular, the Russian leader condemned Saturday's explosion on the Crimean Bridge as a terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin said that Ukraine had also carried out three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and had attempted to damage the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Nuclear Chisinau Kursk Vladimir Putin Same Kiev Romania Moldova Gas From

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.