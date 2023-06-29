Romanian President Supports Permanent Presence of US Troops in His Country

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday expressed hope that the temporary presence of US soldiers in his country would become permanent and strengthen the security area.

Iohannis spoke at a reception hosted by the United States Embassy to mark the 247th anniversary of Independence Day.

"Along with our country's status as a member of the European Union and an ally in NATO, the Strategic Partnership with the United States will continue to consistently shape Romania's foreign and security policy... I assure you of the full cooperation of the Romanian authorities in creating the best conditions for a sustained, hopefully even permanent, presence in Romania of the forces of our main strategic partner," Iohannis said.

He noted that US President Joe Biden had previously expressed his intention to "defend every inch of Allied territory."

Iohannis said that he saw confirmation of these words in the form of thousands of American soldiers who are currently in Romania, contributing "to the security of the Euro-Atlantic space.

"

In early April, Iohannis spoke in favor of strengthening NATO's presence in the Black Sea region to enhance Euro-Atlantic security.

In March, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the administration intended to develop a strategy for the Black Sea by June. In developing the document, the United States assumes that the three Black Sea states are members of NATO and that Ukraine is a friendly country for the US.

The NATO Battle Group Forward Presence in Romania was established in May, 2022, and consists of troops from France, Belgium and the Netherlands. The combat group's purpose is to deter and defend the alliance's eastern flank. Its current armaments include light armored vehicles and tanks.