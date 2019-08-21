UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romanian President Tells Trump Bucharest Ready To Accept More US Troops

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:11 PM

Romanian President Tells Trump Bucharest Ready to Accept More US Troops

Bucharest is ready to accept more US troops who are expected to then be deployed to various policing and military units in the country, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said following his meeting with US President Donald Trump

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Bucharest is ready to accept more US troops who are expected to then be deployed to various policing and military units in the country, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said following his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Trump and Iohannis met in Washington to discuss various topics pertaining to bilateral relations, including security, energy and trade. Ahead of these talks, Trump told reporters that he was planning to discuss plans to potential boost the US military presence in Romania.

"I demonstrated Romania's readiness to accept a larger US military contingent, and President Trump was very open ... We want to have more [US] military personnel, for example, in the multinational brigade; in the regional command, which we plan to create; in the air police. There are various other specific issues that should surely be discussed at the earliest opportunity," Iohannis said, as quoted by his office.

According to the Romanian leader, Bucharest and Washington should develop military, political, energy, security and economic cooperation.

Trump even showed interest in developing new energy sources, Iohannis noted while expressing hope that his country would become an energy provider in the region by advancing civil nuclear technologies.

Washington and its NATO allies have been increasing their missile defense capabilities in Eastern Europe in countries like Romania and Poland. A US military base with a MK-41 vertical launching system has been operating in Romania since 2016 and hosts approximately 200 soldiers. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the United States' Aegis Ashore missile defense system stationed in Romania threatens Russia's security.

In November, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the United States for moving eastward and building up its military presence near Russia's borders. Washington, in turn, has claimed that the ballistic missile defense systems in Eastern Europe are aimed primarily at countering threats from Iran and North Korea.

Related Topics

NATO Police Iran Moscow Russia Europe Washington Nuclear Trump Bucharest Poland Romania United States North Korea November 2016 From

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Inaugrates Headquarters S ..

17 minutes ago

Dublin Court Rules Against Ryanair Pilots' Strike ..

1 minute ago

PCB Constitution 2019 comes into effect

27 minutes ago

Court blocks Ryanair pilots' strike in Ireland

1 minute ago

Govt imparts technical training to over 55,000 you ..

1 minute ago

Opposition submits requisition for assembly sessio ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.