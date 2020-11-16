Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will head for an official visit to Moldova after Maia Sandu, the leader of the Action and Solidarity Party, is inaugurated as president of the republic, the press service of the Romanian Embassy in Moldova said on Monday

Earlier in the day, the press service of the Action and Solidarity party reported that Sandu and Yohannis had a telephone conversation on Monday.

"The president of Romania and the president of Moldova agreed during talks that the main goal of bilateral relations will be the expansion and deepening of strategic partnership ... The first step for this will be the official visit of the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, which will take place after the inauguration of Maia Sandu," the message on the page of the Romanian Embassy in Chisinau on Facebook said.

On Sunday, the second round of presidential elections was held in Moldova, where the citizens elected the head of state for the next four years. The contenders in the second round were incumbent President Igor Dodon, who was running for a second term, and Sandu. According to the Central Election Commission's data, after 100 percent of the protocols have been processed, Sandu is leading with 57.75 percent of votes and Dodon scored 42.25 percent.