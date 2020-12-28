UrduPoint.com
Romanian President To Visit Moldova On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:05 PM

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will pay an official visit to Moldova on December 29 and sign a strategic partnership declaration, his press service said on Monda

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will pay an official visit to Moldova on December 29 and sign a strategic partnership declaration, his press service said on Monday.

"President of Romania Klaus Iohannis will travel to Chisinau on December 29 for an official visit at the invitation of Moldovan President Maia Sandu. The Romanian president's visit to Chisinau is called to show support to the new Moldovan president at a historic milestone on Moldova's European path," the Romanian president's office said in a press release on its website.

Iohannis and Sandu are expected to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the economic and social cooperation between Romania and Moldova.

According to the press release, the two leaders will adopt a joint declaration on strategic partnership, cementing the special relationship between Bucharest and Chisinau.

Sandu was sworn in as Moldova's president on December 24. Iohannis was among the first world leaders to welcome her inauguration in a statement, issued jointly with the presidents of Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Slovakia.

