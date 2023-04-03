UrduPoint.com

Romanian President Voices Support For NATO Build-Up In Black See Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Monday he supported NATO's reinforced presence in the Black Sea region, following his bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Monday he supported NATO's reinforced presence in the Black Sea region, following his bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"The Black Sea has never been of more strategic importance than today. This is why we state that we need NATO's reinforced presence in the Black Sea region, which would warrant including the Black Sea issue in all the security-building processes in the Euro-Atlantic region," Iohannis told a briefing.

He also noted that he hoped for a strengthened cooperation between Germany and Romania to build up NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities in dealing with multiple security and economic challenges.

He thanked Scholz for his support in strengthening NATO's Eastern flank as well as for the presence of German soldiers at a NATO military base in eastern Romania.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this March that by June 2023 the US State Department would have produced a Black Sea strategy that would provide a more comprehensive approach to the region. In doing so, the US would assume that three coastal states of the Black Sea are NATO members and Ukraine is a friendly country, according to Blinken.

