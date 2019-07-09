UrduPoint.com
Romanian Presidential Election To Be Scheduled For November 10 - Prime Minister

Romanian Presidential Election to Be Scheduled for November 10 - Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday that the government would schedule the country's presidential election for November 10.

"Today we will approve a government decision to hold the presidential election in Romania on November 10, 2019.

Then we will adopt a package of rules on the organization of the election, including on the number of polling stations abroad and the possibility of the vote extension after 21.00 [local time, 18:00 GMT]," Dancila said as cited by Mediafax news agency.

The second round of the election, if necessary, will be held on November 24.

The current president of Romania is Klaus Iohannis who won the vote in 2014. He has already announced his second term aspirations. The presidential election is held in Romania every five years.

