Romanian Prime Minister Calls For Analysis Of Country's Preparedness For New COVID-19 Wave

Romanian Prime Minister Calls for Analysis of Country's Preparedness for New COVID-19 Wave

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday he would like to know the details of how the country's Ministry of Health has prepared for the fourth wave of coronavirus.

"I am especially interested in the resources allocated to COVID -19 patients ... I would like us to conduct an analysis, to see how the Health Ministry has prepared for wave four," Citu said at a videoconference with prefects and representatives of the public health departments.

Earlier this year, the prime minister issued a similar statement after Bucharest hospitals reported they had run out of places for coronavirus patients in intensive care units.

" I asked, immediately after wave three, not to reduce the response capacity to a new wave, asking not to reduce the ICU beds for covid-19 patients. I have noticed that things have changed. I want to see how this wave four is managed, and how quickly we can increase the number of ICU beds for COVID sections," Citu said.

At the same time, the head of the Cabinet added that in the near future new restrictions were not being planned, since only vaccination could help resolve the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 229,222 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.7 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Romania for the entire period is estimated to be 1.1 million with 35,721 deaths. The average number of new cases per day in Romania has risen to 4,199, 49% of the peak reported on November 18. Romania has administered at least 9,940,596 doses of COVID vaccines, which means about 25.7% of the country's population has been vaccinated.

