UrduPoint.com

Romanian Prime Minister Pledges To Appeal No-Confidence Motion In Top Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

Romanian Prime Minister Pledges to Appeal No-Confidence Motion in Top Court

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu said he would appeal to the Constitutional Court over a dispute with parliament after a vote of no confidence in the cabinet.

Last week, Citu dismissed Justice Minister Stelian Ion. In response, the USR-Plus party initiated a vote of no confidence in the prime minister, which was supported by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, and also recalled the deputy prime minister and six ministers from the cabinet. The vote of no confidence will be considered by the parliament on September 9.

"I inform you that the government will appeal to the Constitutional Court because of a legal conflict between the government and the Romanian parliament. The Constitutional Court must decide whether the parliament complies with the constitution," Citu said at a briefing aired on the government's website.

The authenticity of the signatures for the vote of no confidence in the government is dubious, Citu added. Under these circumstances, consideration of a vote of no confidence at a parliamentary session may contradict the constitution, since not all legislative procedures have been followed in due form.

USR-Plus stressed that after the forced resignation of the Minister of Justice, Citu "pushed through" the adoption of the third National Program for Local Development, which is "a massive national robbery." The third National Program for Local Development is a new investment program for Romanian city halls costing almost $12 billion. USR-Plus ministers, led by Ion, criticized the project as hasty, saying that the funding will likely end up enriching "local barons" rather than being invested in the development of Romanian cities and villages.

The Citu government was formed in December 2020, backed by the tripartite ruling coalition among the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, and the USR-Plus (merged from two political forces - the Union for the Salvation of Romania and the Party of Freedom, Unity and Solidarity).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Robbery Alliance Romania May September December 2020 All From Government Cabinet Billion Court

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

2 hours ago
 3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, A ..

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

3 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources ..

Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

3 hours ago
 Rain to continue in Capital, upper central parts o ..

Rain to continue in Capital, upper central parts of country:PMD

9 minutes ago
 Inauguration of Afghanistan's New Government Sched ..

Inauguration of Afghanistan's New Government Scheduled for September 11 - Taliba ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.