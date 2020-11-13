UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romanian Prime Minister Urges Moldovans To Vote For Pro-EU Presidential Candidate Sandu

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Romanian Prime Minister Urges Moldovans to Vote for Pro-EU Presidential Candidate Sandu

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday called on the citizens of Moldova to support pro-Western presidential nominee Maia Sandu at the runoff election to facilitate Moldova's rapprochement with Romania and the other European countries.

"I ask you to vote with confidence for Maia Sandu becoming the president! I urge to vote for a responsible president, who is determined to implement reforms, which your country needs so much. Moldova needs a pro-European president, who will bring Moldova closer to her sister Romania and the other European partners," Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook account.

On November 1, Moldova held its first round of the presidential election. The Central Election Commission announced after counting 100 percent of the ballots that Sandu, the leader of pro-EU Action and Solidarity Party, had secured victory in the first round with 36.16 percent of the vote, while incumbent President Igor Dodon, a candidate of pro-Russian Party of Socialists, received 32.61 percent of the vote. Since none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes in the election, a second-round will take place on Sunday, November 15.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Facebook Romania Moldova November Sunday

Recent Stories

Prime Minister appoints Malik Aamir Dogar as SAPM ..

9 minutes ago

Govt ready to initiate dialogue on electoral refor ..

9 minutes ago

Trump election lawyers on trial in court of public ..

9 minutes ago

Asia-Pacific Economies May Sign Free Trade Deal in ..

10 minutes ago

India Conducts Successful Test of New Air Defense ..

19 minutes ago

Berlin, Paris Confirm Commitment to Full Implement ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.