Romanian Prime Minister Urges Moldovans to Vote for Pro-EU Presidential Candidate Sandu

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday called on the citizens of Moldova to support pro-Western presidential nominee Maia Sandu at the runoff election to facilitate Moldova's rapprochement with Romania and the other European countries.

"I ask you to vote with confidence for Maia Sandu becoming the president! I urge to vote for a responsible president, who is determined to implement reforms, which your country needs so much. Moldova needs a pro-European president, who will bring Moldova closer to her sister Romania and the other European partners," Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook account.

On November 1, Moldova held its first round of the presidential election. The Central Election Commission announced after counting 100 percent of the ballots that Sandu, the leader of pro-EU Action and Solidarity Party, had secured victory in the first round with 36.16 percent of the vote, while incumbent President Igor Dodon, a candidate of pro-Russian Party of Socialists, received 32.61 percent of the vote. Since none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes in the election, a second-round will take place on Sunday, November 15.