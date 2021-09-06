Romania's USR-PLUS alliance, which is a member of the tripartite ruling coalition, said on Monday it has registered a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Florin Citu in the parliament over unilaterally brokering a contested reform

Last week, Citu dismissed a USR-PLUS cabinet minister who was opposed to a domestic investment project backed by the prime minister's National Liberal Party (PNL). Ex-Justice Minister Stelian Ion criticized the project as untimely, saying that the funding will likely end up enriching "local barons" rather than being invested in the development of Romanian cities and villages.

"USR-PLUS asked the coalition to appoint a new prime minister, who will treat all ministers with equal respect, all management partners and lead personnel responsibly, without imposing any pressure or threats," the party said on Facebook, adding that it "was left with no choice but to submit a vote of no confidence.

The party called on lawmakers to support the vote and replace Citu, slamming his $12 billion National Program for Local Development as a "massive national robbery."

The parliament will meet on Monday to schedule a date for the discussion on the vote of no confidence.

The Citu government was formed in December 2020 as a result of coalition among USR-PLUS, PNL and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania. The legislative election conducted amid COVID-19 logged the lowest voter turnout in Romania's modern history.