UrduPoint.com

Romanian Ruling Coalition Member Party Initiates Vote Of No Confidence In Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 02:31 PM

Romanian Ruling Coalition Member Party Initiates Vote of No Confidence in Gov't

Romania's USR-PLUS alliance, which is a member of the tripartite ruling coalition, said on Monday it has registered a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Florin Citu in the parliament over unilaterally brokering a contested reform

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Romania's USR-PLUS alliance, which is a member of the tripartite ruling coalition, said on Monday it has registered a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Florin Citu in the parliament over unilaterally brokering a contested reform.�

Last week, Citu dismissed a USR-PLUS cabinet minister who was opposed to a domestic investment project backed by the prime minister's National Liberal Party (PNL). Ex-Justice Minister Stelian Ion criticized the project as untimely, saying that the funding will likely end up enriching "local barons" rather than being invested in the development of Romanian cities and villages.

"USR-PLUS asked the coalition to appoint a new prime minister, who will treat all ministers with equal respect, all management partners and lead personnel responsibly, without imposing any pressure or threats," the party said on Facebook, adding that it "was left with no choice but to submit a vote of no confidence.

"

The party called on lawmakers to support the vote and replace Citu, slamming his $12 billion National Program for Local Development as a "massive national robbery."

The parliament will meet on Monday to schedule a date for the discussion on the vote of no confidence.

The Citu government was formed in December 2020 as a result of coalition among USR-PLUS, PNL and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania. The legislative election conducted amid COVID-19 logged the lowest voter turnout in Romania's modern history.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Facebook Robbery Alliance Lead Romania December 2020 All Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

6 Palestinians escape high-security Israeli prison ..

6 Palestinians escape high-security Israeli prison through a tunnel

4 minutes ago
 Veena Malik all set to work for Urduflix with new ..

Veena Malik all set to work for Urduflix with new sociopolitical satire series

18 minutes ago
 Projects worth 7.6 bln USD inked at forum on low-c ..

Projects worth 7.6 bln USD inked at forum on low-carbon development

2 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Monday

Chinese shares close higher Monday

2 minutes ago
 Afghan Constitution to Be Rewritten or Amended - T ..

Afghan Constitution to Be Rewritten or Amended - Taliban

2 minutes ago
 No riverine flood risk amid all rivers flowing nor ..

No riverine flood risk amid all rivers flowing normal: FFC

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.