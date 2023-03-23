Romanian Senator Sosoaca Submits Bill on Annexation of Parts of Western Ukraine - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Independent far-right Romanian senator Diana Sosoaca put forward a draft law proposing the denunciation of an agreement on good neighborly relations with Ukraine and annex part of Ukraine's territory, Romanian media reported.

The bill proposed denouncing the agreement on good neighborly relations by 2027 and annexing Ukrainian territories that belonged to Romania between the two world wars, including Northern Bukovina, Hertsa, Maramures, the Snake Island and some other areas, the Hotnews portal reported.

The draft law did not specify which status the Ukrainians living in these territories would have after the proposed annexation.

Last year, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that Poland was ready to go for more active cooperation with Hungary and Romania, covering up its plans to seize Western Ukraine.

Sosoaca is famous for her anti-vaccine stance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-immigration rhetoric and as an advocate of Romanian withdrawal from the European Union.