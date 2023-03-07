UrduPoint.com

Romanian, US Top Diplomats Discuss Moldova Amid Attempts At Destabilization In Region

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Romanian, US Top Diplomats Discuss Moldova Amid Attempts at Destabilization in Region

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a phone call to discuss support for Moldova in its efforts to enhance its own security amid Russia's alleged attempts at destabilization in the region, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said.

The telephone conversation between the two high-ranking officials took place on Monday, with the talks also focusing on the US-Romanian bilateral relations and defense partnership within NATO.

"The (Romanian) Minister of Foreign Affairs... reaffirmed Romania's firm, continuous and unconditional support for the Republic of Moldova, for strengthening its resilience and security and ... reiterated his strong condemnation of Russia's threatening and provocative rhetoric and recent attempts at destabilisation, stressing that US support remains essential in this regard," the ministry said in a statement.

The situation around Moldova and the breakaway region of Transnistria has been tense over the past weeks. In late February, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev was allegedly preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which would be carried out by units of Ukrainian troops, including the Azov nationalist battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia). The Ukrainian leadership has rejected the statement as false.

Mainly Russian-speaking Transnistria has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau following a two-year military conflict.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Condemnation Russia Chisinau Kiev Romania Moldova February From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior celebrates beginning of Unifi ..

Ministry of Interior celebrates beginning of Unified Gulf Traffic Week in Global ..

37 seconds ago
 PSL 2023 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2023 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will W ..

7 minutes ago
 Imran’s plea against warrants: IHC reserves verd ..

Imran’s plea against warrants: IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Qalam Cr ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Qalam Creative Writing Programme

31 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars struggle to chase target of 2 ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars struggle to chase target of 208 runs

46 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW ..

Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW qualified UAE National Charter ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.