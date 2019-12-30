UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romanian Woman Dies After 'igniting' During Hospital Op

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:42 PM

Romanian woman dies after 'igniting' during hospital op

A woman has died after being set on fire during a hospital operation in Romania, the health ministry said Monday, in a case which has cast a spotlight on the ailing health system

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A woman has died after being set on fire during a hospital operation in Romania, the health ministry said Monday, in a case which has cast a spotlight on the ailing health system.

The pancreatic cancer patient died Sunday after suffering burns to 40 percent of her body when surgeons used an electrical scalpel despite her being treated with an alcohol-based disinfectant.

Contact with the flammable disinfectant caused combustion and the patient "ignited like a torch", lawmaker Emanuel Ungureanu said on his Facebook page, citing medical staff at the capital's Floreasca urgent care hospital.

A nurse threw a bucket of water onto the 66-year-old Romanian to prevent the December 22 fire from spreading.

The health ministry vowed to investigate the "unfortunate incident".

Related Topics

Fire Water Facebook Died Romania December Women Sunday Cancer From

Recent Stories

Dubai International Sports Conference and Dubai Gl ..

26 minutes ago

Expats played important role to keep Kashmir issue ..

28 minutes ago

ECC permits import of cotton through Torkham borde ..

2 minutes ago

4 dams to constructs with cost of Rs, 450 million ..

2 minutes ago

Israel Congratulates US After Strikes on Shia Forc ..

2 minutes ago

YSR hosts 11th "I Own Pakistan Conference" at Kara ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.