Romanian Workers Without Pay After Building New NATO HQ In Brussels - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:30 AM

Romanian Workers Without Pay After Building New NATO HQ in Brussels - Lawyer

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Romanians who helped build the billion-dollar NATO head office in Brussels are suing their subcontractor who owes them almost $500,000, their lawyer told Sputnik.

The allies moved into a splendid new home in the Belgian capital last year. It was built by a consortium of companies who each won a tender for a specific job. One contract was granted to MTB Slovenia but was signed with another firm with a similar name, Jehan de Lannoy said.

"This other newly-created company, which offered no guarantees, passed the work to Romanian construction workers.

They were to be paid after three months under the terms of the contract. When the time came, the firm started giving reasons why the payment should be postponed ... it is now 450,000 Euros in arrears," he said.

The subcontractor has filed for bankruptcy. The Brussels appeals court has ruled that the Romanians were mistreated but the firm found a technicality to justify its decision not to pay their wages. A new court hearing is expected later this year. The case has caught the attention of Belgian labor inspectors, the attorney added.

