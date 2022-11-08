Romanians Lost Confidence in Western Institutions, Countries - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Romanians have lost confidence in Western countries and institutions, and became more self-reliant when it comes to regional and global developments, the survey Romania's Security Barometer conducted by the Institute of Political Sciences and International Affairs (ISPRI) of the Romanian academy and the Laboratory for the Analysis of Information War and Strategic Communication revealed on Monday.

"The security barometer reveals a series of extremely important aspects. The first is the return to a 'by ourselves' paradigm, namely a pragmatic attitude towards regional and global developments. The process of 'dispelling' the West, its institutions, which started in Central Europe almost a decade ago and also by many of the countries in the West, is starting to be noticed in the perception of the Romanians. For them, the European or global arena is a place of national, particular interests, in which Bucharest must play the same way," Director of the ISPRI Dan Dungaciu told Romanian national news agency Agerpres.

Only 53.64% of respondents, compared to 67.

36% in 2021, said that the trust NATO, the survey said, adding that the number of supporters of the EU decreased from 59.18% to 39.76%.

According to the survey, 68% of respondents are optimistic about the future of the European Union in the short term, 78% are positive about American support for Eastern Europe and only 10% believe that the EU should disappear in the future, while 74% of survey participants said that it is better to be inside the bloc than outside.

The poll also showed that Romanians lost confidence in major Western powers, thus, the US has 44.1% confidence compared to 70.1% a year ago, UK got 41.8% compared to 61.9% in 2021, Germany received 39.5% against 69.5% and France got 44.6%, compared to 70.9% in 2021.

The poll also showed that Romanians significantly lost confidence in Russia (0.1% in 2022, down from 41.2% in 2021) and China (17.1% in 2022, down from 45.3% in 2021).

The survey was conducted from September 29 to October 10 by computer-assisted telephone interviewing with 1,001 respondents and a margin of error of 3.1%.