Romanians Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Vaccination in Bucharest - Digi 24 TV

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) A protest against coronavirus restrictions and COVID-19 vaccination has been held in Romania, the Digi 24 news television reports.

About 1,000 people gathered in central Bucharest, Romania's capital, on Saturday night. They were voicing discontent with the latest COVID-19 regulations and holding banners against mandatory vaccination.

The protest was authorized by the authorities on condition that participants adhere to safety measures and disperse by 19:30 local time on Saturday (16:30 GMT). Despite that, many demonstrators were not socially distancing and were not wearing face masks, according to Digi 24.

The protest continued past 20:00 despite the night-time curfew.

Romania introduced new coronavirus restrictions, including a night-time curfew, back in November of last year. Adults and children over the age of five are required to wear face masks even outside. Public events are prohibited and open markets and exhibitions have been temporarily closed.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Romania has a total of over 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 25,000.