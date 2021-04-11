UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romanians Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Vaccination In Bucharest - Digi 24 TV

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 04:10 AM

Romanians Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Vaccination in Bucharest - Digi 24 TV

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) A protest against coronavirus restrictions and COVID-19 vaccination has been held in Romania, the Digi 24 news television reports.

About 1,000 people gathered in central Bucharest, Romania's capital, on Saturday night. They were voicing discontent with the latest COVID-19 regulations and holding banners against mandatory vaccination.

The protest was authorized by the authorities on condition that participants adhere to safety measures and disperse by 19:30 local time on Saturday (16:30 GMT). Despite that, many demonstrators were not socially distancing and were not wearing face masks, according to Digi 24.

The protest continued past 20:00 despite the night-time curfew.

Romania introduced new coronavirus restrictions, including a night-time curfew, back in November of last year. Adults and children over the age of five are required to wear face masks even outside. Public events are prohibited and open markets and exhibitions have been temporarily closed.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Romania has a total of over 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 25,000.

Related Topics

Protest Bucharest Romania November Market TV Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

3 hours ago

Milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’s impress ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates restoration of Bait Saee ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects Soor Kalba building project

4 hours ago

Guelleh re-elected Djibouti president for fifth te ..

4 hours ago

Zelenskyy, Erdogan Support Ukraine's NATO Membersh ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.