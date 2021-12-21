Romanians protest workplace green pass, try to storm Parliament

Up to 2,000 Romanians protested in front of the parliament Tuesday against a proposed workplace Covid-19 green pass, some of them forcing their way past gendarmes to enter the courtyard

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021)

The protesters chanted "Freedom", waved Romanian flags and placards with messages such as "Stop mandatory vaccination" in front of a line of gendarmes.

Around 200 of them forced the gates, breaching security lines, but the gendarmes prevented them from entering the building. Others scaled the tall walls outside the Parliament.

After two hours, the protesters retreated and no arrests were made, said an interior ministry statement.

"It was a necessary protest, but an insufficient one," former miner Adrian Vrabiescu, 49, told AFP. "A lot more people should have come." Vrabiescu, like most of the protesters, wasn't wearing a mask. He said he opposed vaccination and had travelled from outside the capital to attend the protest.

"I came here because the green certificate will lead to mandatory vaccination," said 50-year-old Domnita, a flag in a her hand and a large, wooden cross hanging from her neck.

"I am afraid those inside the Parliament did not get our message today. But we will take to the streets again", she added.

- Row over planned health pass - Romania is one of the least vaccinated countries in the European Union. To date, only 39.2 percent of the population has completed a full programme of doses according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Romania's coalition government is discussing a mandatory health certificate for all employees, to try to increase vaccine uptake and avoid pressure on hospitals in a potential fifth pandemic wave.

The "green certificate" will available to people who are fully vaccinated, who have recovered from Covid-19 or have a negative test, all depending on the incident rate.

But the planned health pass is strongly contested by the opposition nationalist AUR ("Gold") party, which earlier this year won nine percent of the vote, in Romania's general elections -- enough to enter Parliament.

It was the AUR that called the protest and its leader George Simion has promised more such demonstrations.